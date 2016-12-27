Madison Police identify victim of Sonic Drive-In shooting as James Clemens senior

MADISON, Ala. — Madison police responded to a shooting at the Sonic restaurant on County Line Road in Madison Monday at 3:04 p.m.

Police held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to release the name of the victim and the men charged with his murder.

WHNT News 19 streamed the conference live on Facebook.

According to police, a victim on the scene had been shot once in the parking lot and was transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Police said that witness reports indicated a possible suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

It was later determined that the victim succumbed to his injuries at Huntsville Hospital. Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Jason Ender West, of Madison.

“This was a senseless, brutal crime. Jason was our firstborn, our baby, our heart. He had just graduated and was headed to college to begin the rest of his life. That has been taken away from him, and from us. We are grateful to the Madison Police for their diligence and speed in catching the individuals who murdered our son in cold blood. We are heartbroken, and ask for privacy as we begin to pick up the shattered pieces of our lives.” said Jason’s parents Kenneth West and Maureen Mack-West in a statement.

“Jason West was a senior at James Clemens High School. He completed his coursework and was a mid-year graduate. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Counselors will be on hand when staff and students return from winter break,” said James Clemens High School Director of Student Services, Dennis James.

Detectives said that they were able to locate a vehicle matching the description given by witnesses, and further investigation led to two men being taken into custody.

Madison Police have charged 22-year-old Dacedric Deshun Ward of Huntsville and 19-year-old Trevor Davis Cantrell of Huntsville with capital murder and 1st degree robbery. The men were arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Police said they discovered during the investigation that the victim was shot during a robbery possibly involving an illegal narcotics transaction.

Police said that both men were taken into custody at the Limestone County Jail.