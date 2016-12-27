James Clemens Marching Band heading to London for New Year’s Day Parade

MADISON, Ala. – James Clemens High School students are heading to London. The band leaves this morning ahead of London’s famous New Year’s Day Parade.

The Jets join a number of participants for this 40-year tradition, including balloons like you may find in the Macy’s Thanksgiving day parade and even the vehicles seen in the Transformers movies.

Band members with gather at the school at 7:30 and will depart for the Atlanta airport by 8:30.

The parade will begin at 6:00 central Sunday evening and is expected to run through 9:30 p.m.

WHNT News 19 plans to live-stream the parade right here on WHNT.com so everyone at home can watch the Jets perform on an international stage. Be sure to check back Sunday evening for a link to the coverage.