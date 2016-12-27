James Clemens band sent to London to perform in New Years Day Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Tuesday marked a big day for James Clemens High School! The school's marching band left for London early Tuesday morning to perform in the London New Year's Day Parade.

James Clemens is one out of ten other participants across the world to be selected.

A little rain didn't dampen the mood at the high school as band director, Keith Anderson, briefed chaperones and band members on what would be in store for the days ahead.

"There's a little bit of nervousness there, I think, but we've been counting down for a long time toward this trip," said Anderson.

In September 2015, the marching band got word they would travel across the pond to perform in the New Year's Day parade. Now, it's the day they've all been waiting for.

"I'm super pumped to go to London," said senior drum major, Justin Locke. "It's been a year and a half in the making now."

After some long practices and packing their bags, all the hugs and support, it's all a part of what contributes to the band's success.

"The students and the parents both, really bought in to make this program the best that it could be, so just to see that investment from the students and their families and the community has been very, very humbling," said Anderson.

The band will spend the next week in London, showing what James Clemens has to bring to the home of Big Ben.