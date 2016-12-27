× Huntsville Botanical Garden accepting real trees to recycle, reuse for mulch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Botanical Garden is encouraging people to bring their real Christmas trees to the designated drop off area near the CASA Community Garden on Bob Wallace Avenue.

There is small brown sign near the road that shows “mulch pile.” Drivers should turn there and drive back to the mulch piles. They should not take their recycled trees to the botanical garden’s entrance.

Trees can be dropped off now through January 15. The trees must be stripped of ornaments or tinsel.

The trees will be made into mulch at a later date.