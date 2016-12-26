Watch: Hundreds of teens break into fights at Connecticut mall

Warning: The video, shot by FOX 61 viewer John Drew, may not be appropriate for all audiences.

MANCHESTER, Conn. -- A huge fight broke out at a shopping mall in Manchester, Conn. on Monday evening, according to our sister station FOX 61.

Manchester Police Captain Christopher Davis says several hundred teens were involved, and that multiple fights broke out. The Shoppes at Buckland Hills mall was shut down shortly before 6 p.m. and cleared out in response. It was supposed to remain open until 9 p.m.

According to Davis, about 8 to 10 teens started fighting around 5:30 p.m., and officers already at the mall broke up the fight. However, it was then learned that several hundred teens at various locations throughout the mall had started fighting at the same time.

"Because it was such a chaotic situation with hundreds of people inside the mall, a request for mutual aid assistance was put out to surrounding jurisdictions," Davis said; State Police, East Hartford Police, Vernon Police, South Windsor Police and Glastonbury Police all responded to assist.

Police say eight people were arrested during the fights, including teens and adults.

One Manchester officer was assaulted while trying to break up the first fight, but his injuries weren't significant and didn't require medical attention.

Davis said no weapons were used in the fights, and they don't appear to be gang related. Police are investigating with mall management to try to identify more of those involved.

About two hours later around 8 p.m., Farmington Police told FOX 61 a fight broke out in the lower-level center court at Westfarms Mall. About 20 to 30 teens were involved in that incident, but when security got involved the kids started backing off the fight, though they did keep yelling at each other.

Police responded, but did not have further information.

It's not clear if the two were related.

Meanwhile, dozens of people at Buckland Hills were tweeting about the fight.

