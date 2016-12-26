Things to keep in mind before you head out to the Peach Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Post-season play finally begins for the Alabama Crimson Tide this week with Saturday's College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Alabama will make their first ever Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl appearance on Saturday where they will be facing off against the Washington Huskies.

In what's sure to be an exciting match up, many fans from North Alabama will be making the trek to the Georgia Dome. This could lead to some traffic back up, paired with the already infamous Atlanta traffic it might be good to plan ahead.

There's an online map that lets you put in your parking destination and how you're getting downtown. This way you can plan the best route. You can find that link here.

Another thing to remember is that the only purses and bags allowed in the stadium anymore must be clear plastic or vinyl, no larger than 12 x 6 inches. Small clutch bags approximately the size of a hand are also allowed in addition to the plastic bags.

This will be the first College Football Playoff Semifinal game the Peach Bowl has hosted, and it will also be its last in this dome. Atlanta's new Mercedes-Benz stadium will replace the current Georgia Dome in 2017.

We'll have to wait until Saturday to see who comes out on top, but it never hurts to be prepared.