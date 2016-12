Jemison, Mountain Brook dominate in first round of AL.com Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- The first round of the 34th annual AL.com Classic began on Monday at Mae Jemison High School. Here are the results:

Madison Academy 53, Grissom 52

Austin 63, La Vergne 54

Sparkman 69, Columbia 48

Mountain Brook 85, Madison County 28

James Clemens 55, Muscle Shoals 54

Huntsville 54, St. John Paul II 49

Hazel Green 63, Bob Jones 59

Jemison 70, Oxford 59

Here is the schedule for Tuesday:

Losers Bracket

9 a.m.- Grissom vs. La Vergne

10:30 a.m.- Columbia vs. Madison County

12:00 p.m.- Muscle Shoals vs. JPII

1:30 p.m.- Bob Jones vs. Oxford

Winners Bracket

3:00 p.m.- Madison Academy vs. Austin

4:30 p.m.- Sparkman vs. Mountain Brook

6:00 p.m.- James Clemens vs. Huntsville

7:30 p.m.- Hazel Green vs. Jemison

*All of Tuesday's games are played at Mae Jemison High School