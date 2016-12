× It’s National Candy Cane Day

(CNN) – They have been used to decorate Christmas Trees since the mid-1800s, and today’s their day.

December 26th is National Candy Cane Day.

The original peppermint candy was apparently a stick, not curved at the top as most envision these days. It was also white with colored stripes.

The red-striped, white candy canes weren’t introduced until 1900.

The Guiness World Record for the longest candy cane is 51 feet long.