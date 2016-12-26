× Heavy police presence at Priceville home for standoff situation

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – There is a heavy police presence near Highway 67 in Priceville at a home behind the Apple Tree Academy daycare. Meadow Lane is currently blocked.

WHNT News 19’s Al Whitaker is on the scene and said that neighbors told him they believe a man has barricaded himself inside of his home.

Witnesses said that they heard several gunshots being fired from inside the home.

The neighbor also said that he and his wife were evacuated from their home to a position further away as a precaution by police.

The emergency call went out around 6 p.m. Our crew at the scene has witnessed a number of Decatur SWAT team members, in full gear with weapons in the area. Fire and emergency personnel are also standing by.

