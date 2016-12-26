Christmas Surprise: The story behind an emotional gift to a father from his sons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - One of the most viewed stories right now on WHNT.com is this video of a father getting emotional about a Christmas gift from his sons.

Winford Turner is a huge Alabama fan. Take one step into his home, and you'll find Crimson Tide gear from top to bottom, including on Winford himself.

"Since I was in diapers, 55 years ago," said Winford Turner.

So it's only fitting, over the years, Turner has learned to expect two things from his sons on Christmas: Alabama football gifts, and the unexpected.

"Them three boys right there, there’s no telling. I was waiting for something to jump out at me or something," Turner joked.

He could have never anticipated the happiness he unwrapped this Christmas. He opened up a package containing a CFB Playoff shirt, and underneath was an envelope.

“Then after I opened it up and seen Peach Bowl I knew then, I just lost it," says Turner.

Inside, he found 4 tickets to this weekend's Peach Bowl, between Alabama and Washington. The only thing sweeter than the biggest game featuring his favorite team, is who he'll be experiencing the game with.

“That’s the best gift I ever got," said Winford. "It’s gonna be wild, especially since I’m going with them guys over there- we’re going to have a blast."

It's the first time all four of them have ever been able to cheer on the Tide in person, together.

"Getting to spend time with my father and my two brothers, I figured that would be a great thing for him," said Cody Turner, Winford's 23-year-old son.

"It brought so much joy from people on the outside as much as it did on the inside meant alot," said Justin Turner, Winford's 26-year-old. "The three of us were able to give him something he’s always dreamed of having. Hopefully, it will motivate people to start doing good."

Sure the game will be great, but Winford's greatest gift came in three installments several years ago.

"It was unbelievable. It’s the best thing they’ve ever did for me, said Winford. “They’re really good boys and they love their dad."