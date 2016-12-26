× A Christmas surprise: Father has emotional reaction to the gift from his sons

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur family surprised their dad with a Christmas gift any Alabama football fan would love, four tickets to the Peach Bowl on New Years Eve.

Tina Turner reached out to WHNT News 19 on Facebook with the above video. She says her three boys, Justin, Cody and Kevin Turner, surprised Winford Turner with four tickets to Alabama’s game in Atlanta New Year’s Eve day.

The Crimson Tide will take on the Washington Huskies at 2:00 Saturday afternoon in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

This will be the fifth time the two teams will meet in the history of the two schools. According to rolltide.com, Alabama has won each of those five contests.

Original video: