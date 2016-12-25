Operation Santa Claus grants Christmas wish for little boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Decatur, AL - This is a Christmas to remember for a little boy and his mom. Several weeks ago, we brought you the story of a Christmas wish that might be hard to fill. But a Morgan County man did all he could to make one come true.

When the Priceville Elementary PTO held it fall Trunk or Treat event, David Sharp and his wife Vandy wanted to share a little Christmas spirit in October. They dressed like Santa and an elf! “We had kids, their eyes would just get as big as tennis balls and they would come running. And I had more hugs that day than I've had in years,” David recently told me.

Before the event even started, a 10 year old boy walked up and just looked at St. Nick. He didn’t ask for toys. David said, “For Christmas, he said, I want a home for myself and my mother.” It was a Christmas wish that could be hard to fill. “This child could ask for anything in the world,” David said. “He could ask for new toys, new games, new anything and here he is asking Santa Claus for a home.”

Santa didn’t know how to respond. He just looked at the little boy and said, “Hopefully your wish can come true and I'm sure your family will help you get there.” David and his wife had another idea. “I want to provide a home,” he told me. “My ultimate goal is to be able to create a home environment that's a blessing to them.”

They set up a Go Fund Me page for Operation Santa Claus. Their goal was to raise $5,000. They passed that mark and the donations kept coming in to their fundraising page. And people were dropping off money and gifts at Traditions Bank in Decatur.

David finally had to share his secret with the mom. She’d asked her son what he said to the jolly old elf that October evening but he wouldn’t tell her. He said that was between him and Santa. But Santa told some of his friends and thanks to many of you, the little boy’s wish was granted Christmas morning.

David found a house to rent for a year. More than 30 volunteers went to work to make the house a home. Businesses donated paint, carpet, furniture and household items. Others gave dishes, appliances, and food for Christmas dinner. People as far away as Ohio and Florida gave too. More than $12,000 was raised to make this a Christmas to remember. And yes, there was a tree with gifts for the family. David smiled and said, “That's what St. Nick is supposed to do.”

David and his wife say they don’t know where to begin to thank the people who gave their time and donations to help make their son's Christmas wish come true. And the blessing continues. Some of the money will be used to buy the mom a dependable vehicle so the family will have transportation too.