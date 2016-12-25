× New QuickBooks Phishing Scam

If you have a QuickBooks Online account or any Intuit.com account, be alert for the newest QuickBooks phishing scam. The M.O. is familiar. You receive an email “confirming” that Intuit (maker of QuickBooks products) has received your request for a Business Name Change for Intuit Services. Make no mistake; this is a scam!

Below is a copy of the body text in this scam email. The links have been deliberately disabled for your protection. If you do receive this email, hover over the link, without clicking. You will see that, instead of going to the actual QuickBooks site, you will be re-directed to a dating website in the Netherlands (.nl). Once on that site, you may be subject to questionable content, asked for personal information, or have malware downloaded onto your computer or smart phone.

Should you receive this email, simply delete it. If you have concerns about your QuickBooks online account, contact Intuit using a trusted resource.

Phishing Email Content

Dear Customer,

We received a request to change the Business Name for your Intuit Business Services account associated with this email:

If you did not request this change, or if it was unintentional, click here . Simply disregard this message for change to take effect.

Regards,

Intuit Business Services

Note: Please do not reply to this message, as we will not be able to respond. If you have any questions, please contact Support .

To report a suspicious QuickBooks-related email to Intuit, go to the Intuit.com Contact Page. To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to bbb.org.