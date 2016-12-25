Credit Card Skimmers on the rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police say they're currently working on more than 100 cases involving skimmers. "They all come from convenient store gas pumps, none of these have been on ATMs or anything like that," Lt. Bates said.

Lt. Bates said they rely a lot on the public's help to find thieves when it comes to skimmers, especially the ones who place skimmers at the gas pumps. There is normally no surveillance video. Credit card skimmers are devices placed on gas pumps, ATM's, and places where you can scan your debit/credit card. There are ways to spot a skimmer; if you know what you are looking for.

"Grab a hold of where your card goes into the card reader, if you can shake it and it will come loose it`s a skimmer. If it`s the original one put on by the manufacturer, you`re not going to be able to move it," Lt. Bates said.

Lt. Bates said in most of the local cases thieves were only able to steal money from people who used their debit card at the gas pump. He suggests running your debit card as credit at the pump.

If you feel like your card's information was stolen by a skimmer, most banks have a loss prevention department to help.