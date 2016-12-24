Storm System Likely To Impact Holiday Travel

As the holiday weekend gets underway, many across the country are bracing for a strong storm to move in. If you’re travelling north or west for Christmas, this system could impact your own travel plans.

Christmas Eve:

A line of showers continues to push eastward Saturday from Arkansas, through Tennessee, and into Virginia along a cold front, but this front will fizzle out Saturday night. Further west an area of low pressure is developing over the Rocky Mountains. That will bring snowfall, gusty winds, and some ice from Utah up to Idaho and Montana through Sunday morning.

Christmas: A deep upper level tough will dig into the western half of the country Sunday. The trough will bring a good dose of energy to the low pressure that’s developing now. The low will move northeast, making it into the Dakotas Sunday evening. Blizzard warnings are already posted through North Dakota and South Dakota where 10-12 inches of snow is expected. Just to the east, over Minnesota and Iowa, ice will be the main concern. Along with wintry weather, this system will be potent enough to even raise a slight risk of severe weather across parts of the Midwest. Strong to severe storms will be possible from Oklahoma to Kansas, and Nebraska.

Meanwhile, a deep upper level ridge will be building in over the Southeast. So if you’re travelling to see family across the South, you probably won’t even need a coat! That high keeps us mainly dry through Christmas, and brings in near record breaking temperatures. Huntsville’s record high temperature for December 25th is 73° (set in 1987), but we’ll likely tie or break that Sunday.

Monday: By Monday the storm system will be pushing into the Great Lakes region. It will be moving quicker by Monday, but it could still bring icy conditions to the Northeast. If you’re traveling or staying home, make sure you keep the Live Alert 19 app with you so you stay weather aware!