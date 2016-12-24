Huntsville Police investigating death at Creek Bend Terrace Apartments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating what they believe is a deadly assault at the Creek Bend Terrace Apartments.

Police say a man called police around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. When police arrived they found the 60-year-old man suffering from injuries they believe resulted from a fall.

At this time, a 50-year-old man is being questioned as a suspect in the assault.

No identities have been given at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

