Hundreds worship at Von Braun Center on Christmas Eve

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Music, scripture and fellowship brought all walks of life together on Christmas Eve. Hundreds came out to worship for Downtown Christmas at the Von Braun Center.

"Christmas Downtown is Cove Church's gift to the city of Huntsville. We decided we wanted to give hope to the city. We wanted to let God use us. The theme is called greater things. We believe that God wants to do greater things through us. But before he can do that he's got to do greater things in us," explained Cove Church pastor, Stephen Hampton.

The church is pleased with this year's turnout.

"It's been a lot of prayer that's been going into this. A lot of people have been serving a lot of hours to make this happen," said Hampton.

Being able to serve others is a blessing to the members of Cove Church. Hampton said it's important to remember what this weekend is all about.

"Christmas is about God coming near. It's God saying I want you to know me. I want you to see me. I want to be known. So God became man. He became a baby. He was born in a manger, a messy manager. To say that hey no matter how messy your life is, I want to be a part of your life. I want to give you real and lasting life," Hampton said.