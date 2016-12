Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROSSVILLE, Ala. -- Holiday Lights returns to WHNT!

This display comes to us from the Walker family on County Road 82 in Crossville.

The special thing about this display is that it serves a bigger purpose.

Visitors are able to donate to help Kamryn Brumbeloe, a five-year-old girl from Boaz battling Niemann-Pick disease.

