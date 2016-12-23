James Clemens High School Band will ring in the new year by marching in London

LONDON — A local high school band is ringing in the new year, Brit style! The James Clemens Band will be flying to London to march in the London New Year’s Day Parade.

The JCHS Band is departing from James Clemens High School at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, by motor coach to Atlanta where they will catch their flight to the UK!

Last year the Lord Mayor of Westminster came to JCHS to hand deliver the official invitation to the parade.

You can find details about the parade, other participants, and live streaming on the parade’s website. And keep in mind, London is six hours ahead of us!