SNAP to host Huntsville Loves Pets fundraiser

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The North Alabama Spay and Neuter Clinic or SNAP provides vital services to low-income pet owners by providing over 1000 surgeries a year but still many have to be turned away due to lack of funds. If everyone in Huntsville and Madison gave just $1 this could be prevented.
More than 5,000 unwanted animals enter Huntsville Animal Services each year. A fully funded Spay/Neuter program would cut that number drastically.
Starting January 2, SNAP will launch its Huntsville Loves Pets campaign.
Local businesses will be accepting donations to the fur friendly cause.
Here are some of the local businesses involved:
- Flint River Animal Hospital
- Goin' to the Dogs Mobile Grooming
- Goin' to the Dogs Pet Supply
- Governor's Choice Animal Hospital
- GrubSouth
- Hollywood Feed
- Jimmie's Lounge
- Last Resort Gun Range on County Line Road
- Little Green Store
- Mia's Cafe on County Line Road
- Old Town Coffee
- Pet Depot
- Pets Love & Happiness
- Pet Sense
- Post Mommy
- Ready Pet Go
- Salon KaTerra
- Silhouette Boutique
- Spirited Art
- Supercuts
- Such a Good Dog
- Wine Cellar
If you would like to donate, or are a local business that would like to support Huntsville Loves Pets more information can be found at Huntsvillelovespets.com.