SNAP to host Huntsville Loves Pets fundraiser

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The North Alabama Spay and Neuter Clinic or SNAP provides vital services to low-income pet owners by providing over 1000 surgeries a year but still many have to be turned away due to lack of funds. If everyone in Huntsville and Madison gave just $1 this could be prevented.

More than 5,000 unwanted animals enter Huntsville Animal Services each year. A fully funded Spay/Neuter program would cut that number drastically.

Starting January 2, SNAP will launch its Huntsville Loves Pets campaign.

Local businesses will be accepting donations to the fur friendly cause.

Here are some of the local businesses involved:

Flint River Animal Hospital

Goin' to the Dogs Mobile Grooming

Goin' to the Dogs Pet Supply

Governor's Choice Animal Hospital

GrubSouth

Hollywood Feed

Jimmie's Lounge

Last Resort Gun Range on County Line Road

Little Green Store

Mia's Cafe on County Line Road

Old Town Coffee

Pet Depot

Pets Love & Happiness

Pet Sense

Post Mommy

Ready Pet Go

Salon KaTerra

Silhouette Boutique

Spirited Art

Supercuts

Such a Good Dog

Wine Cellar

If you would like to donate, or are a local business that would like to support Huntsville Loves Pets more information can be found at Huntsvillelovespets.com.