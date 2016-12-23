Secret donor pays for Chick-Fil-A customers’ meals at Parkway Place Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Just imagine you're at the mall. It's packed and you're trying to get all of your last-minute shopping done. Then, you realize you're hungry. So, you head over to the food court and decide on Chick-Fil-A. This is where things take an unexpected turn, when it comes time to pay for the food.

Several hundred guests got a surprise treat today during the busy lunch rush - a free meal.

"I was very surprised," said Tebeckia Bates, who was one of the lucky customers. Bates explained why the act of kindness made her day. "Because you don't have a lot of that going on today and that was really generous. I definitely count it as a blessing."

The owner of this location, Rosslyn Singleton, said a family chose the Chick-Fil-A at Parkway Place Mall to spread some holiday cheer.

"They come and they've allowed the purchase of a gift card to bless as many guests as they can during that time period," explained Singleton.

It's been going on for a few years now. Singleton said they look forward to the joy it brings customers and the way it inspires others.

"The reaction from the guests is wonderful," said Singleton. "The surprising part is the families that then decide to buy an additional gift card to continue the blessing. That's wonderful to see."

Singleton says the anonymous gift card purchase paid for the meals for 350 families today.