BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Richard Arrington, Junior Boulevard.

A reporter at a CBS affiliate in Birmingham has been tweeting updates.

BREAKING: multiple people shot at business on Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. Police & rescue units on the scene. pic.twitter.com/am4gQE3R31 — Sarah Killian (@SarahWVTM13) December 23, 2016

Police tell her that four people were shot at the GM Lounge, and that one of those four people, a woman, has died. Three other men who were shot are being treated at UAB Hospital.