Jordan Chunn rushes for three touchdowns as Troy beats Ohio in Dollar General Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (AL.com)- Troy capped off its most-successful season as an FBS school with a thrilling bowl victory in its home state.

The Trojans forced five Ohio turnovers -- converting three of them into touchdowns -- to claim a 28-23 win before a crowd of 32,377 in the Dollar General Bowl at Mobile's Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Troy ends the season at 10-3, its first double-digit victory season since 2000, when it was a member of the Division I-AA Southland Conference.

Jordan Chunn ran for three short touchdowns and Brandon Silvers passed for 235 yards and a score for the Trojans. Linebacker Justin Lucas had five tackles, an interception and two quarterback hurries to lead the way for the Troy defense.

