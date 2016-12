× Jackson County man killed in wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a man from Dutton.

Troopers confirmed that 74-year-old Jerry Dee Pope was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway at 12:35 p.m. and struck a bridge on County Road 327 in Dutton.

Authorities pronounced Pope dead at the scene of the crash.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.