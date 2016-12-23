Huntsville Catholic priest dies after suffering heart attack

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The local Catholic community is mourning the loss of Reverend Louis Giardino, who died Thursday night.

He had suffered a heart attack on Sunday, December 18, and was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he had been in intensive care.

Fr. Giardino was the pastor of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, on Chaney Thompson Road in south Huntsville. He was previously assigned to Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Fr. Louis, and he was known, served in many areas of the community, including as board co-chair of St. John Paul II Catholic High School.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 26 at Good Shepherd. Bishop David Foley will lead a wake service at 7 p.m.

The funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27 at the Cathedral of St. Paul in Birmingham.