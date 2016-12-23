Huntsville Art League to host Collector’s Draw Fundraiser at VBC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Huntsville Art League cultivates Tennessee Valley art and artists through exhibitions, education and community outreach. This year they will hold a Collectors Draw fundraiser in which artist will donate work of art valued $150 -$300.

Ticket holders to the event will be given the opportunity to pick a piece of art to take home.

Collector’s Draw has been Huntsville Art League’s premier event for art collectors for over 25 years, and the organization’s top fundraiser.

Artists from across the Tennessee Valley will contribute works of art valued at $175 and up to $300, or more. The artwork could be paintings, ceramics, glass, jewelry, or handmade furniture.

This year’s Draw will be on February 12th. The tickets are $110 and guarantee each holder a piece of art.

On January 27, the Huntsville Art League will host a Preview Reception for the ticket holders, which gives you the opportunity to spend time with the art, and rank your preferences.

Having your ranking in hand at the event is very important as once your ticket is drawn you will have a very short time to call out your choice of artwork.

On February 12, Huntsville Art League will hold The Draw at the VBC. This event is open to all ticket holders and their guests, and will be hosted by WHNT News 19's Steve Johnson.

One by one, ticket numbers are drawn at random. The first ticket holder chosen has their pick from all the art. The second ticket holder gets their pick from the remaining art, etc.