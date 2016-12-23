Alabama A&M student appears on Rachael Ray and receives a big surprise

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A very special north Alabamian made his day-time television debut.

Full-time Alabama A&M student Justin Franks appeared as a guest on today’s Rachael Ray show!

You might remember Franks from our Pay It Forward segment a few months ago.

We talked to Franks about a food pantry he launched for fellow students at Alabama A&M– it gathered immense support from fellow students and faculty.

He founded the food pantry on just $40 and faith, and it paid off. He’s helped more than 100 of his peers and is already training someone to manage the food pantry so that it can continuing helping people after he graduates.

On the show, Ray surprised Franks with a $5,000 gift card from the grocery store chain Aldi to help stock the food pantry.