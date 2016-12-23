AL.com 2016 All-Huntsville Region Football Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2016 All-Huntsville Region Football Team is made up of players from Madison, Morgan, Limestone, Marshall and Jackson counties.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Labryan Ray, DE, James Clemens

OFFENSIVE MVP: DK Billingsley, RB/DB, Scottsboro

A Troy commitment, Billingsley ran for a Wildcats program-record 2,109 yards and 34 touchdowns on 240 carries. He caught 22 passes for 213 yards and a score. The 5-foot-11, 195 pound senior also started at linebacker and made 110 tackles with six pass breakups.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Josh Marsh, LB, Decatur

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior linebacker led the region with 206 tackles. He averaged 17.2 tackles per game, made 14 stops for a loss, forced four fumbles, broke up six passes and had a Pick-6. Marsh also scored two rushing touchdowns.

