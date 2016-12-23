A musical display is lighting up College Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOAZ, Ala. - We're featuring some of the best holiday light displays from around the Tennessee Valley every night until Christmas.

This display on College Avenue in Boaz is eye-catching with thousands of lights synchronized to music.

Everything from Christmas trees, reindeer and Santa, and a nativity scene is featured.

Thank you Patti Hendrix for sending us this submission.

