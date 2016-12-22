LIVE: Watch 12pm news on WHNT News 19

Woman arrested after late-night stabbing, 2 hospitalized

Posted 12:04 pm, December 22, 2016, by
Tiajuana Ellington (Photo: Huntsville/Madison County Jail)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two people are in the hospital and one woman is in jail after a late-night argument in Huntsville.

It happened Wednesday night at Harden Avenue and Indiana Street.  Police say 28-year-old Tiajuana Ellington is charged with two counts of second degree assault.

Police believe drugs were at the center of the argument.  When a fight broke out, they say Ellington pulled out a knife and stabbed the other two people involved.

Both victims left the scene before police arrived but showed up at the emergency room a short time later.  We’re told their injuries are not serious.