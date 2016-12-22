TVA working ahead to make sure Santa has a safe flight this weekend

With just a few days until Christmas, parents and children are getting ready for Santa’s arrival. TVA is as well!

TVA is doing their part to make sure Santa won’t have any trouble delivering presents to children the Tennessee Valley.

Linemen were out and about checking and changing aircraft avoidance beacons all across the area.

We’re doing our part to help Santa have a safe flight this weekend! Here's a lineman changing aircraft avoidance beacons on 1 of our towers. pic.twitter.com/2Q5OvyDVPD — TN Valley Authority (@TVAnews) December 21, 2016

Join WHNT News 19 on Christmas Eve to see where Santa is during his trip around the world! You can use our Santa Tracker to see how close he is to your home. We’ll partner with NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which has tracked Santa around the world for 61 years.