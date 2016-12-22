Tenth tornado track found in Jackson County from November 29-30th storms

The National Weather Service in conjunction with a team from UAH found another tornado track from late November storms.

The final tally is ten tornadoes from the event that began November 29th and lasted into the early morning hours of November 30th.

Information on the other nine tornadoes is here on WHNT.com.

This one took a while to confirm because the damage primarily occurred in a rural area affecting mainly trees, and the track was a short one: only about 2-1/3 miles.

UAH Ph.D candidateTony Lyza and undergraduate Kalitta Kauffman did the investigating on the ground.

So why is it important to ‘catch’ a missed tornado like this one from the original suite of surveys? The more we know about what happened this time, the better prepared we’ll be to deal with the next one. Lyza believes this particular storm could go a long way in helping us understand how terrain influences tornado development, so a small tornado like this one may end up being a big ‘find’ for UAH and the research community.

Here’s the official storm survey:

557 NOUS44 KHUN 220238 PNSHUN ALZ006>010-016-221445- Public Information Statement National Weather Service Huntsville AL 838 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2016 ...NWS Damage Survey for 11/29/2016 Tornado Event... ...NWS Determines an Additional Tornado Touched Down in Jackson County during the 11/29 - 11/30 Outbreak... .Bryant Tornado... Rating: EF-1 Estimated Peak Wind: 88 MPH Path length /Statute/: 2.31 Miles Path width /Maximum/: 150 Yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start date: Nov. 29 2016 Start time: 1100 PM CST Start location: 7SW Bryant Start Lat/Lon: 34.87 / -85.71 End date: Nov. 29 2016 End time: 1103 PM CST End location: 6S Bryant End_lat/lon: 34.89 / -85.67 Survey Summary: Update to the Nov. 29/30 outbreak: A survey team from the University of Alabama-Huntsville (UAH) relayed reports of damage and geocoded photographs along CR-690, south of Bryant, AL (Jackson County). NWS Huntsville, after coordination with UAH and investigation of the photos and radar data, determined the damage was associated with a weak EF-1 tornado. The bulk of the damage was generally observed along CR-690, between CR-691 and CR-676. Damage indicators were limited to snapped soft wood trees and/or snapped large branches. While the majority of the damage was indicative of an EF-0 tornado, there was a small path of EF-1 damage just to the west of CR-676. In this area, several healthy softwood trees were snapped before the tornado weakened as it approached a ridge on the east side of CR-676. EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies Tornadoes into the following categories. EF0...Weak......65 to 85 MPH EF1...Weak......86 to 110 MPH EF2...Strong....111 to 135 MPH EF3...Strong....136 to 165 MPH EF4...Violent...166 To 200 MPH EF5...Violent...>200 MPH Note: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data.