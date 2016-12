Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For tonight's holiday lights we go to Santa's Zoo.

This display is on Manhattan Drive in Huntsville.

It features all kinds of animals like Zebras, Giraffes, a Toucan, and even a moving T-Rex complete with a Santa hat.

Darren Wheeler sent this in, but told us his wife Michelle deserves all the creative credit, he was just the hired hand.

