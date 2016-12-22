× Restaurants open for Christmas in the Tennessee Valley

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) – If you’re not feeling the Christmas cheer in your kitchen, don’t worry — we have a list of restaurants that are open for business on Christmas in the Tennessee Valley.

-88 Buffet on University Drive will be open during normal business hours.

-City Cafe Diner on Drake Avenue will be open from 6 A.M. to 12 A.M.

-Country Kitchen in Fort Payne – open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Daniella’s at Joe Wheeler State Park will host a buffet from 10:30 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Christmas

-The Mountain Inn restaurant at the Desoto State Park Lodge will be open 11:30 A.M. to 2 P.M. for lunch and 4-8 P.M. for dinner.

-Ding How II on Whitesburg Drive will be open from 11 A.M. to 9:30 P.M.

-Evergreen Chinese Buffet in Florence will be open all day

-Five Guys will be open from 10:30 A.M. to 10 PM

-Golden Star Chinese restaurant will be open from 10:30 A.M. to 10:30 P.M.

-Huddle House in Albertville, Arab, Guntersville & Scottsboro will be open during normal hours

-Ichiban in Guntersville will be open during normal hours

-IHOP will be open all day

-Kim San Chinese Restaurant in Scottsboro will be open during normal business hours.

-Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge – Christmas buffet 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

-McDonald’s franchises will be closed, but corporate-owned stores will be open.

-Meteor Chinese Buffet, U.S. 72 – open Christmas Day.

-Mongolian Buffet in Florence will be open during normal business hours.

-MVP Spirits and Grill, Huntsville will be open from 1 P.M. to 2 A.M.

-Nothing But Noodles on University Drive will be open from 12-8 p.m.

-Panda Chinese, Whitesburg Drive, open Christmas Day.

-Papa Wok, Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals – open Christmas Day.

-Rice Box in Florence – open at 12 P.M. to 10 P.M.

-Ruth’s Chris on Gallatin Street is open Christmas Day from 11 A.M. to 10 P.M.

-Shoney’s (several north Alabama locations) will serve Christmas dinner at 11 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

-Steak N Shake will be open all day.

-Waffle House open all day

-The Royal Rose Diner will be open from 5:30 A.M. to 10 P.M.

-Starbucks will have select locations open on Christmas. Click here to check daily hours.

Did we miss one? Send an email to interactive@whnt.com and we’ll add it to the list. Please include the restaurant’s hours for December 25.