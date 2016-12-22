LIVE: Watch 10pm news on WHNT News 19

No date marks on food, unsanitized dishes and unlabeled cleaner in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Dairy Queen

570 S Court Street, Florence          Score of: 92

Violations:

  • no date marks on grilled chicken and hot dogs
  • the rules of the kitchen were reviewed and they were given a 10 day notice

 

Fiesta Mexicana

41 Market Square, Rogersville          Score of: 87

Violations:

  • No one had completed an approved food course
  • A bottle of cleaner was unlabeled
  • A bucket of chemical cleaner was sitting on a shelf with food

 

Bonnie's Kountry Cafe in Rogersville is our lowest score this week.

4266 Hwy 101, Rogersville          Score of: 83

Violations:

  • No paper towels at the kitchen hand sink
  • No chemical test papers
  • Dishes were not being sanitized when washed

 

Clean Plate Recommendation

Pizza Hut

2941 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur          Score of: 99

 

 