No date marks on food, unsanitized dishes and unlabeled cleaner in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Dairy Queen
570 S Court Street, Florence Score of: 92
Violations:
- no date marks on grilled chicken and hot dogs
- the rules of the kitchen were reviewed and they were given a 10 day notice
Fiesta Mexicana
41 Market Square, Rogersville Score of: 87
Violations:
- No one had completed an approved food course
- A bottle of cleaner was unlabeled
- A bucket of chemical cleaner was sitting on a shelf with food
Bonnie's Kountry Cafe in Rogersville is our lowest score this week.
4266 Hwy 101, Rogersville Score of: 83
Violations:
- No paper towels at the kitchen hand sink
- No chemical test papers
- Dishes were not being sanitized when washed
Clean Plate Recommendation
Pizza Hut
2941 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur Score of: 99
34.539373 -86.918802