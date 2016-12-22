New koi mural in downtown Huntsville is vandalized

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new piece of public art in downtown Huntsville now has a new, ugly blemish.

The koi mural, located on the side of 200 West Side Square near the bottom of Spring Street, was unveiled just last month.

Someone tagged the mural with the characters “Lever1.”

One of the artists, Dustin Timbrook, said this type of graffiti has no aritistic value and is “just vandalism.” He is thankful the mural is not ruined, and that he believes they can paint over it, but the colors and layers are tedious so it will take some time.

The artists are raising money on GoFundMe to afford a sealer for the mural, possibly one that’s graffiti-resistant.

Huntsville Police are still looking for the one responsible.