If you’re traveling this holiday weekend, buckle up and drive safely!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The holiday weekend is upon us, and Christmas is only three days away!

The arrival of this weekend also means more drivers on the road, which unfortunately also means more fatalities on the road. The Alabama Department of Transportation said that fatalities on Alabama highways are up by 25 percent more than last year. State troopers are reminding people to buckle up-- that is the first essential step to driving safely.

There are no expected temporary lane closures while traveling on Alabama highways this holiday weekend.