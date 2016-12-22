Guntersville Police officers and city leaders hand out hams for the holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - Guntersville Police officers and city officials knocked on a lot of doors Thursday, but it's not what you're probably thinking.

Several Guntersville Police patrol cars parked alongside city vehicles Thursday morning. A large truck slid in the open space and immediately, several officers got inside.

Then the process of transferring dozens and dozens of hams started. "We're going to be handing out hams to Guntersville residents in public housing today," Captain John East explained.

Davis Lee Companies bought the hams as a way to give back.

"Certainly, we still have people out enforcing laws on the street. We have some of our school resource officers out today, some of our park rangers, investigators, and some of the admin people," East said. "It's something we do every year, and something we look forward to. It's a great way to get out in the community in an informal way and interact with our citizens."

So door to door the officers, some of their families, city officials, and Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar went. They were met with smiles, and holiday greetings.

