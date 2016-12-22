× Give back this holiday season with ‘Give Back Box’

After all of your packages arrive this Christmas, don’t throw away the boxes! There’s a way you can use them to give back this holiday season.

Online retailers like Amazon, New Egg, Overstock, and others are part of a free shipping and donation program called “Give Back Box.” Here’s how you participate — just remove your received item from the box, fill it with donations, print a free mailing label, then drop it off at the post office or any UPS location.

The donations will go to your nearest Goodwill store.

To view more participating retailers and print your free shipping label, visit GiveBackBox.com.