Frosty Friday morning, rainy and warmer for Christmas Eve

The same breeze that added a slight chill to the air on a beautiful sunny Thursday afternoon tumbles temperatures into the thirties tonight.

Thursday evening in Huntsville

Scattered frost becomes likely after midnight as the thermometer drops to the 30-35ºF range by sunrise.

In spite of a cold start, Friday looks nice early on! We start in the 30s and quickly warm to near 60ºF with a southeast wind and gradually-increasing clouds. The breeze may peak close to 20 mph by mid-afternoon, and that southeast direction means it’s bringing in moisture and setting the stage for some rain this weekend.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Be careful how you decipher the Christmas Eve forecast; it’s not going to be a wash-out for every county in the Tennessee Valley. That’s important for planning purposes because we have an 80% chance of rainfall at or greater than 0.10” on the Seven Day Forecast, but one number does not tell you the whole story. A picture is worth a thousand words, so here’s the current idea of where rain is *most* likely Saturday:

Saturday (Christmas Eve) chance of rain

The rain moves out by 6 PM Saturday, and warm air takes over.

The rain moves out by 6 PM Saturday, and warm air takes over. Christmas Eve church services around the Valley may have to deal with a few lingering showers, but most will have no weather issues.

Christmas morning, we’ll wake up to temperatures in the mid-50s and – get this – make a run at a record high in the afternoon. The record is 73ºF set in 1987; we’ll be within striking distance of tying or breaking that one!

futurecast-rpm-dma-temperatures-2016

Christmas morning, we'll wake up to temperatures in the mid-50s and – get this – make a run at a record high in the afternoon. The record is 73ºF set in 1987; we'll be within striking distance of tying or breaking that one!