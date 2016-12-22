Christmas Weekend Forecast: The chance for rain increasing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rain makes its way back into the forecast as we approach the holiday weekend.

Christmas Eve appears to have the best chance for rain, while we could approach a record high on Christmas Day.

WHNT News 19 Meteorologist Ben Smith says locally heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are likely across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee on Friday night into Saturday morning.

