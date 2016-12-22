× Authorities search for missing Marion County teen

MARION COUNTY, Ala. – The Winfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Alexis Busha.

Alexis Mae Busha has blue eyes, brown hair and could be wearing a black or blue Patagonia jacket, light colored pants, and a white t-shirt.

Authorities said she was last seen on County Road 173 at 5:00 a.m. in Winfield, Alabama on Thursday December 22.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Alexis Mae Busha, please contact your local police department.