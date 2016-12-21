WWII Veteran from the Battle of Okinawa laid to rest in Albertville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - Kenneth Bagwell grew up in a family that was no stranger to the military lifestyle.

"My father was WWII Veteran, Leo Bagwell," says Wendell Bagwell, Kenneth's brother.

There were eight boys and four girls. All eight of the sons went into the military and two of the daughters did as well. "I guess it came from him. We're just a patriotic family," says Wendell.

Kenneth went into the Navy at the young age of 17. Shortly after he was called to war. Out of all the children, Kenneth saw the most action, being in the battle of Okinawa.

"He just said he had several ships around them and with orders not to let anything through to them because they were stacked with supplies."

Wendell Bagwell says what he remembers and admires most about his brother Kenneth was the action he took after the war was over. He volunteered to stay an extra six months to help civilians.

"They carried people who were stranded on the islands mainly women and children, Japanese women and children to the mainland." Where they also provided these women and children with food.

Wendell Bagwell says that today his brother was laid to rest in the most honorable way. He wants us all to remember those who gave their lives for this country.