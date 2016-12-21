Volunteers work together to deliver necessities to local people living in homeless camps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Every Tuesday for the past 10 years, a group of volunteers has worked to help those living in tents around the Rocket City.

Bob Eison is one of those selfless volunteers. The goods he shares are donated almost exclusively by the Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Good Shepard Catholic Church.

"We do this every Tuesday, rain or shine," Eison said.

Eison has poured his compassion into these tent communities for the past decade.

"They, for whatever reason, will not go into housing, even when it's really cold," Eison explained.

Russell Ford is one of those who stays in a local tent camp.

"I'm the elder out here at the camp," Ford explained. "I'm the one that takes care of the fire pit; I cut all the firewood."

Ford also brings in some income for his neighbors.

"When I do my job, I get paid," Ford said. "What little money I make, yes, I give back into the camp if we still need stuff that we don't get off the trucks. That's what we do. We help one another as a family out here."

Ford called the pick-up truck a "welcomed sight" each week.

"A lot of people do not understand what it means to us when First Stop, Good Samaritans show up," Ford said.

But Eison and his team of volunteers understand.

"It's part of our faith and because we love the people we see out in the camps," Eison said.

It's bonds like this which prove time and time again -- it's not what we have, but who.

If you would like to help Eison and the other volunteers from First Stop, Inc.'s outreach services to keep serving those in the homeless camps, you are encouraged to make a donation to www.firststop.org.