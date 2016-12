FLORENCE, Ala. — The Tennessee Valley Authority has announced that road traffic over Wilson Dam on South Cox Creek Parkway will close today, Dec. 21, due to icy road conditions.

If the weather improves, the road will reopen on Dec. 27.

The TVA said that the decision to make the closure is in the best interest of the safety of motorists. Signage has been placed on both sides of the bridge and the gates are closed.