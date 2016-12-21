UPDATE: Hwy. 20 clear near Leon Sheffield Elementary in Decatur, 2 injured in wreck

DECATUR, Ala. – Police say two people were injured in a wreck Wednesday morning on Highway 20 in Decatur.

The scene was cleared just before noon, police say.

The wreck happened about 10 a.m. in the westbound lanes in front of Leon Sheffield Elementary School.

Decatur Police say two people were trapped in the two vehicles involved. Highway 20 was closed while emergency workers attempt to free passengers and clear the roadway.

Lt. Proncey Robinson says both drivers have been hospitalized with serious injuries.

Still only one lane open for WB traffic on Hwy 20 following wreck w/ entrapment in Decatur. EB lanes rerouted @whnt pic.twitter.com/P6PN0IFbL1 — Shevaun Bryan (@finessebryan) December 21, 2016