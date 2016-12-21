UPDATE: Hwy. 20 clear near Leon Sheffield Elementary in Decatur, 2 injured in wreck

Posted 10:26 am, December 21, 2016, by and , Updated at 12:39PM, December 21, 2016

DECATUR, Ala. – Police say two people were injured in a wreck Wednesday morning on Highway 20 in Decatur.

Officials hospitalized both drivers Photo: Derrick Nicols

The scene was cleared just before noon, police say.

The wreck happened about 10 a.m. in the westbound lanes in front of Leon Sheffield Elementary School.

Decatur Police say two people were trapped in the two vehicles involved.  Highway 20 was closed while emergency workers attempt to free passengers and clear the roadway.

Lt. Proncey Robinson says both drivers have been hospitalized with serious injuries.