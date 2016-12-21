Madison Police warn citizens about scam calls from fake law enforcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Madison Police Department received information Wednesday that a common phone scam is being attempted.

A resident reported that they received a voice message from a male caller claiming to be "Officer Steve Lyles" with the Madison County Sheriffs Department. The caller requested contact back claiming that there was an "urgent matter pertaining to an arrest warrant".

Madison Police would like to remind citizens that these types of calls are scams and that Law Enforcement Agencies WILL NOT contact you requesting you pay money to clear an arrest warrant or to pay money to avoid arrest because of missed jury duty.

If you receive one of these calls, do not call the scammer back. Contact your local law enforcement agency to report the call.

Madison Police (256) 722-7190

Huntsville Police (256) 722-7100

Madison County Sheriff's Department (256) 722-7181