Local dealership works on 15 cars impacted by MAPCO fuel mixup in 24 hours

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Some drivers are dealing with the repercussions of having diesel pumped into their cars after a fuel mix-up at two MAPCO locations in Madison County.

At Bill Penney Toyota, it's been hours of the same diagnosis -- several vehicles with a tank full of diesel instead of unleaded gasoline.

"We've seen approximately 15 brought in on a tow truck," said Rodney Cox, Master Technician.

In Rodney's 25 years as a service technician, he says he normally sees drivers put diesel in their tank by accident, not the pump being accidentally filled with the fuel.

"This is just a hose that is catching the fuel that would normally be pumped from the tank to the engine, but we're just diverting it into the container and getting all the diesel out that way," said Cox.

According to Rodney, it's a pretty easy fix. If you've been to the two MAPCO's recently and aren't sure if you're at risk...

"If you had three-quarters of a tank of gas and you put a quarter tank of diesel, it may take a while... but if you had an empty tank and you put diesel in it, you're going to notice it right away," said Cox.

While it's been a headache for many MAPCO customers, the sound of the engine starting up again is music to everyone's ears.

The two MAPCO locations impacted by the fuel error are at University Drive and Memorial Parkway in Huntsville and Highway 72 and County Line Road in Madison (the one next to the Kroger construction site.)