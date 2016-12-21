× Leighton Police questioning man about wife’s shooting

LEIGHTON, Ala. – A shooting late Tuesday night has left a woman clinging to life. Police said they have also taken her husband into custody for questioning.

Crime scene tape continued to surround a mobile home on north Main Street in Leighton Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency responders say they were called to the residence just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police Chief Brandon Hood said it appears the woman was shot one time in the head.

Her husband was in the home at the time of the shooting. Hood said this shooting is just not sitting right with him.

“We just want to make sure that we cover all bases, and not just go off one side of the story,” stated Hood. “Right now this female is in critical condition, she is not able to give us her side of the story.”

Shortly after the victim was transported to a Shoals hospital, the husband was taken into custody for questioning. No charges have been filed.

Chief Hood said the family of the female, as well as investigators, are looking for answers as to what led up to the shooting.

“She has kids and to my understanding some grand kids so we want to make sure we do the best job we can for them,” Hood said.

Leighton Police planned to search the home again, looking for any evidence they may have overlooked.

At last report, the female shooting victim was at ECM Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the names of the victim or husband at this time.