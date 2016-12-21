Jackson County Salvation Army distributes Angel Tree gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - The Salvation Army usually gives away 30 gifts in their angel tree program, but this year they more than doubled the amount of Christmas gifts they usually give out.

"This year due to the recent tornado in our county and also financial hardships, and a few house fires also. We ended up with 70 plus. At last count, we ended up with 78," says Kim Rice, advisory board chair.

Due to the news of the recent tragedy in Rosalie, the Jackson County Salvation Army received a special gift themselves from pro baseball player Jake Peavy and his foundation.

"He saw the news about the tornado and wanted to do something for his home state, which is Alabama and he came through with a $5,000 donation for us to complete our Angel Tree," says Rice.

The Salvation Army says they wouldn't be able to support the amount of angels they had enrolled this year if it wasn't for this generous donation. It'll also contribute to other projects as well.

"You know we're more prevalent here at Christmas time, but another thing the Salvation Army says 'is need knows no season.' So we do go year round and we're fortunate that some of this will allow us to continue the good work through the year."

The Salvation Army says the donation also helped supply Christmas presents to the family of the victims killed in the Rosalie tornado.